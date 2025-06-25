Cargo ship carrying 3,000 vehicles sinks in Pacific Ocean near Alaska

A cargo ship, Morning Midas, which was carrying 3,000 new vehicles to Mexico has sunk in the North Pacific Ocean. The ship was also carrying 800 Electric Vehicles. The crew had already abandoned the ship weeks back when the ship caught fire.

The ship sank in international waters off the Aleutian Islands chain in Alaska. The damage due to the fire, combined with bad weather and water seepage into the ship finally led to the ship sinking weeks after it caught fire.

As per US Coast Guard, there was no visible pollution in the vicinity of the incident. All 22 people on board were earlier rescued successfully after the ship sent a distress signal following the fire.