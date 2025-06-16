Cattle smuggler Yamin alias Toocha arrested in Meerut after an encounter

Police officials in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, confirmed on Monday, June 16, that a cow smuggler has been arrested after a brief encounter. Police confirmed that an illegal firearm, cartridges, animal slaughtering tools, and injections and syringes to sedate the animals were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Notably, on June 14, the remains of dead cows were found in Pachgaon Patti Sanwal village in Meerut, after which a case was registered against unknown persons.

On Sunday night, Police stopped some suspicious people in Ladpura village, who instead opened fire on the police party. In return fire, Yamin alias Toocha sustained injuries on his left leg and was subsequently arrested.