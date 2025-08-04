CBI arrests Customs officer at Mumbai’s Sahar Air Cargo Complex while taking Rs 10.2 lakh bribe 

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Customs Superintendent posted at the Sahar Air Cargo complex while taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs and 20 thousand from a Customs House Agent for clearing a consignment.

CBI ARRESTS SUPERINTENDENT OF CUSTOMS POSTED AT SAHAR AIR CARGO, MUMBAI WHILE ACCEPTING BRIBE OF Rs. 10.20 LAKH pic.twitter.com/jTMS3iCqlg — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) August 3, 2025

The said officer was reportedly demanding a bribe at the price of Rs 10 per kilogram of concerned cargo, for himself and his senior officers. When the complainant refused to pay the bribe, the cargo was held up deliberately at the terminal.

During its week-long investigation, the CBI found enough evidence of the bribery demand and communications regarding the same. The customs officer had demanded Rs 20,000 for himself, Rs 6 lakh for his ‘senior officers’, for clearing past consignments, Rs 10,000,00 for clearing the current consignment and Rs 10 per kg of cargo for the smooth clearance of any future cargo.

The CBI proceeded to lay a trap, and the concerned customs officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,20,000.