CBI raids premises linked to Anil Ambani in Mumbai over loan fraud case

On Saturday, August 23, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided premises linked to Indian businessman Anil Ambani over loan fraud case against him. The CBI Officials reached Ambani’s residence at Seawind, Cuffe Parade, early morning. As per reports, seven to eight officials reached Ambani premises and have been carrying out the search since then.

Anil Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Group, was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case.

Meanwhile, the CBI has filed a fresh FIR in Delhi against Anil Ambani, his business entities, and others based on a complaint by State Bank of India (SBI) alleging fraud.