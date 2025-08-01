Anil Ambani gets Enforcement Directorate summons in loan fraud case

Anil Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Group, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case. Notably, the summons have been issued a week after raids on locations linked to Ambani’s Reliance group.

Anil Ambani has been asked to appear in person at the ED headquarters in Delhi on August 5.

The case is related to money laundering allegations against Ambani for which the central agency is conducting a probe.

Meanwhile, in further trouble for Anil Ambani, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has shared findings from a separate probe with the ED, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) that Ambani owned Reliance Infrastructure diverted about Rs 10,000 crore through a company called CLE Pvt Ltd. No declaration was apparently made about the connection between the two companies.