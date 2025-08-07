On 3rd August, a 7-year-old girl in Chennai was brutally attacked by a pet Pitbull reportedly owned by her house owner. The girl sustained serious facial injuries that may take years to heal. The incident occurred at the residence where the victim’s family lived on the first floor.

According to the girl’s father, Raja, the Pitbull attacked the girl unprovoked. He said, “The dog was quiet but suddenly grabbed my daughter’s face. I had to open its jaws with my hands. Her face is full of injuries and doctors say plastic surgery is needed. It might take two years for her to recover.”

The Pitbull was captured and shifted to a Corporation-run animal shelter. The dog’s owner, 45-year-old Jothi, has been booked under Sections 125 and 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation into the matter is underway.

OpIndia is doing a series of Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.