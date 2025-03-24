Bangladesh: Cheru Mia rapes daughter-in-law multiple times, gets victim pregnant, son finds truth during ultrasound

On Saturday (22nd March), the police arrested a man Cheru Mia for repeatedly raping his daughter-in-law. The incident occurred in Chauddagram upazila in the Cumilla district of Bangladesh.

According to the police complaint, the victim was married to Saiful, the son of the accused. He used to work in Oman. On 18th March, Saiful took his wife to a private clinic for an ultrasound scan.

It came to light that the victim was 7 months’ pregnant. On being interrogated by Saiful, the woman revealed that she was raped multiple times by his father Cheru Mia. The accused had also intimidated her into silence by threatening to kill her.

Saiful and his mother Ayesha Begum thrashed the victim after learning about the matter and wanted her to abort the child. When she refused, the duo locked the victim inside their house.

Later, the victim’s father filed a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of Cheru Mia. During interrogation, he confessed to raping his daughter-in-law and impregnating her. Mia was remanded to custody by a local court.