Chhattisgarh: Abusive man, dumped by 9 wives previously, beats his 10th wife to death, dumps body in forest

In Chhatisgarh’s Jashpur, 38-year-old Dhula Ram beat his wife to death and then dumped her body in a forest. Notably, this was his 10th marriage after the first 9 times, his wives left him due to his abusive behaviour.

The decaying body was discovered under a pile of dry leaves in the forests of the Pandrapath area of Bagicha region in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district.

The dead body was discovered after the villagers got alarmed by the stench coming from the area. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Basanti Bai.

Following an investigation, Police arrested Dhula Ram in the case who confessed to the murder. He accepted murdering his wife after a heated argument. Dhula Ram accused his wife of stealing rice, cooking oil, and a sari from a wedding the couple had recently attended, and beat her to death in a fit of rage.

During investigation, the police learnt that Basanti was not Dhula Ram’s first wife, but his tenth wife. All his previous 9 wives left him due to his violent behaviour, abuse, and domestic cruelty.

Further investigation into the case are underway.