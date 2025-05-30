Chhattisgarh: High Court refuses to quash FIR against 7 professors who forced 150 students to offer Namaz at the NSS camp

A major controversy had erupted in Bilaspur’s Guru Ghasidas Central University when over 150 Hindu students had said that they were coerced into offering Namaz during an NSS (National Service Scheme) camp by their professors.

In this case, 2 FIRs were registered against 7 professors. These professors of Guru Ghasidas Central University had filed a petition in the High Court demanding the cancellation of both the FIRs. This petition has been rejected by the Chhattisgarh High Court.

A petition seeking cancellation of the FIR was filed by Professor Dilip Jha, who was arrested in this case. However, he was later granted bail. The second petition was filed by six assistant professors. These people were named as accused in this case.

The accused professors say that more than 150 students had participated in the camp, but only three lodged FIRs, and the content of the FIRs is incorrect.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey of the Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed the petition saying that the veracity of the allegations in the FIR cannot be commented upon during the investigation. The police should be allowed to investigate thoroughly.