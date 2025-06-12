Chhattisgarh: Naxal commander with reward of ₹5 lakh on his head killed in Sukma

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pusgunna forest of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Among them was a Naxal commander with a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, and the other was a female Naxalite. Police also recovered explosives along with an INSAS rifle and a 12 bore rifle from the spot.

According to media reports, on Wednesday (June 11) morning, the security forces received intelligence about the movement of Naxalites of the CPI Maoist organization in the area. After this, Sukma DRG formed a joint team and conducted a search operation. During this operation, an encounter took place between the security forces and the Naxalites at around 2 pm.

SP Kiran Chavan said that during the initial investigation, one of the Naxalites killed was identified as Pedaras LOS commander Baman. A reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced on him. The identification of the body of the female Naxalite is still going on. Additional security forces have been deployed to search for Naxalites in the surrounding forests.