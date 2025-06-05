Chhattisgarh: One killed, three injured after Innova driver opens car door to spit gutkha

Thanks to a reckless driver, 1 person was killed and 3 were injured (including the driver) on Bilaspur-Raipur highway in Chhattisgarh after the Innova car they were traveling in flipped. The accident took place because the driver had opened the door of his speeding Innova to spit the gutkha he was chewing.

The deceased has been identified as Jackie Gehi, 31, a cloth merchant from Bilaspur. He had gone to a late-night party on Sunday and called a friend, Akash Chandani, around 1.30 am to pick him up. Akash arrived with another friend, Pankaj Chhabra, in an Innova.

Akash was driving while Pankaj was in passenger seat and Jackie was sitting in the back. While speeding on the highway, Akash suddenly opened the car door to spit gutkha, but lost control, hitting the divider. The car summersaulted, flipping several times ejecting all 3 occupants.

The car hit 2 parked vehicles as well, injuring the driver of one of them who had just sat in his Ertiga and had no time to react.

Jackie lost his life while Akash and Pankaj suffered injuries.