China arrests 6 citizens for posting online on the anniversary of the war with Japan

On July 7, 1937, Japan invaded China ahead of the Second World War after the Marco Polo Bridge incident. On the 88th anniversary of the start of Japanese invasion, China’s cyber police ‘dealt with’ six cases of defamation of ‘national heroes’.

Netizens faced the wrath of Chinese censorship authorities while commenting on the Chine-Japan war as several Chinese were arrested for their comments.

They were apparently arrested for posting inappropriate content online, insulting, and defaming national heroes to gain attention and traffic.

These netizens now face lengthy jail terms as the censorship state couldn’t tolerate anyone commenting independently on the war that took place over 3 generations ago.

While Japan entered Manchuria in 1931, full scale invasion of China started on July 7, 1937.






