China evades question on performance of its weapons during India-Pakistan conflict

Following Operation Sindoor where India targeted terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, India and Pakistan got involved in a brief conflict. During the conflict, Pakistan heavily relied on Chinese weapon systems to try and counter the Indian forces. However, Chinese Air Defence Systems, Missiles, and Jets came out decidedly second best when faced with Indian systems.

Now, the Chinese military has declined to comment on the performance of China-made weapons used by Pakistan during the conflict with India.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang avoided directly answering questions about the role and precision of Chinese arms during the clashes.

Colonel Xiaogang also downplayed India recovering an unexploded PL-15E, a radar-guided beyond visual range missile, said to be the most advanced rocket of its kind produced by China, saying the missile has been shown at exhibitions many times.

Notably, most of the Chinese systems are not battle-tested and the one time that they were tested, they fell short by a long way.