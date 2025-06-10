Chinese national arrested in US for smuggling biological materials

Nearly a week after 2 Chinese nationals were arrested by the FBI in the US for smuggling a hazardous biological pathogen into the United States, another Chinese national has been arrested for smuggling biological materials to the US.

The accused, a scientist was arrested while arriving in the US at the Detroit airport, and has been accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan.

Sharing the development, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X, “FBI Detroit arrested a second Chinese national on charges of smuggling biological materials into the U.S. and lying to federal agents.”

Patel further added, “This individual is Chengxuan Han, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China and a Ph.D. student in Wuhan, China. Han is the third PRC connected individual charged on similar allegations in recent days. Han is alleged to have sent four packages to the U.S. from China containing a biological material related to round worms — addressed to individuals associated with a lab at the University of Michigan.”