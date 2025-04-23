‘Chor ki dadhi me tinka’: Pakistan denies role in Pahalgam terror attack even before being accused of it by India

In a horrible terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, 26 tourists were slaughtered by terrorists. The tourists were targeted based on their religion and the Hindu tourists were gunned down by the terrorists. While everyone knows that the terror attack was carried out with the backing of Pakistan, India hasn’t yet officially called out Pakistan for the horrible attack.

However, as the Hindi saying goes ‘Chor ki dadhi me tinka’, Pakistan has already issued a statement saying that they were not involved in the terror attack.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, “Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack.”

He further said, “The Central government in India is facing protests in many states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. This is home-grown as the government is exploiting many.”

Attempting his hand at dark humour, Asif said that Pakistan doesn’t support any terrorism.

Notably, Pakistan is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world and the terrorists from there have executed terror attacks in several countries, even though India remains their main target. Even Osama bin Laden was found living a life of luxury in Pakistan before he was killed by US Navy Seals.