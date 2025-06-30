A Christian pastor Isaac Hapat has has been accused of repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl. The incident occured in Margherita in Tinsukia district of Assam.

He assaulted the minor on 10th June at his home while his wife was away. Issac threatened and restrained the girl and prevented her from seeking help.

The horrific incident came to light on 22nd June when the victim escaped and returned home. Her deteriorating condition prompted family questions, leading her to reveal the assaults.

Immediately, her family filed a complaint at Margherita police station. They are demanding capital punishment for Issac.

The case has triggered significant public outcry in the local community, raising concerns about minor safety, abuse of power by religious figures, and demanding justice.

Local authorities are under pressure to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.