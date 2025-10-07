CJI Gavai shoe attack row: No case filed against lawyer as SC registrar refuses to file a complaint, Delhi Police asked to return his shoe

On Monday (October 6, 2025), the Delhi Police questioned 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore for nearly three hours after he allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court. Kishore was later allowed to leave after the Supreme Court’s Registrar General refused to file a formal complaint in the matter.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Registrar General also directed the police to return the lawyer’s shoes and documents. The interrogation was carried out by officials from the Delhi Police Security Unit and the New Delhi district police, following the Registrar General’s approval.

Police said they recovered a handwritten note from Kishore, written on a white sheet of paper, that read: “My message is for every Sanatani… Hindustan will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma.”

During questioning, police asked Kishore about the motive behind his act. Sources said the advocate claimed he was angered by the CJI’s recent remarks made during a hearing related to a petition seeking installation of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho temple complex.