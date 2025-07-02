On 27th June, a Class 12 student, identified as Sandhya Chaudhary, was brutally murdered inside the district hospital in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, in full public view by her jilted lover. The incident came to light on 30th June when CCTV footage was released. Sandhya was a resident of Patel Ward. She had gone to visit an acquaintance in the maternity ward and was sitting outside Room 22 of the Trauma Centre when she was attacked by her alleged former lover, Abhishek Koshti.

Despite the presence of guards, attendants and staff, no one intervened as Koshti confronted her. Following a heated exchange of words, he slit her throat with a knife. He tried to harm himself and fled the scene on a motorcycle. A nursing officer said in a statement he had threatened to kill anyone who interfered. Sandhya died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. Police arrested Koshti within an hour of the incident. The murder has triggered outrage and raised serious concerns about hospital security.