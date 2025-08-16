An IndiGo Airbus A321 had a tense moment at Mumbai airport on Saturday when its tail brushed the runway during a go-around manoeuvre triggered by poor weather conditions.

A go-around, a standard safety procedure where pilots abort a landing and circle back for another attempt, is often used when visibility or wind conditions make landing unsafe.

IndiGo confirmed that while powering up for the manoeuvre, the aircraft’s tail touched the runway but the pilots maintained control. The jet later made a safe landing on its second approach.

The airline assured that strict safety checks are underway. The aircraft will remain grounded until necessary inspections, repairs, and regulatory approvals are completed.

“At IndiGo, the safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remains paramount. We are working to ensure minimal disruption to our operations,” a company spokesperson said. No injuries were reported, and passengers were safely deplaned.