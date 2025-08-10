COAS narrates how Modi govt gave free hand to Indian Armed Forces after Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan, praises political direction and clarity during Operation Sindoor

On 4th August this year, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi narrated how the Modi government gave a free hand to the Indian Armed Forces in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. He heaped praises on the political direction and clarity of the government during ‘Operation Sindoor.’

While speaking about the matter during an event at IIT Madras, COAS Dwivedi stated, “On 23rd, we all sat down. This is the first time that RM (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) said, ‘enough is enough’.”

He emphasised, “The free hand was given, ‘you decide what is to be done.’ That is the kind of confidence, political direction and political clarity we saw for the first time…That is what raises your morale.”

#WATCH | Speaking on Operation, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi says, "…On 23rd, we all sat down. This is the first time that RM (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) said, 'enough is enough'. All three chiefs were very clear that something had to be done. The… pic.twitter.com/aSFRXsS2qn — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

The Chief of Army Staff added, “That is how it helped our army commander-in-chiefs to be on the ground and act as per their wisdom.”

“On April 29, we met the Prime Minister for the first time… It is important that how a small name Op Sindoor connects the whole nation… That is something which galvanised the whole nation…,” he pointed out.