Colombia retracts its condolences extended to Pakistan after Shashi Tharoor-led India delegation objected and explained the reality

On Friday, local time, Colombia officially withdrew its earlier statement that expressed condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Colombia’s Vice Foreign Minister, Ms Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, said, “We are very confident that with the explanation that we received today and the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation, the conflict, and what happened in Kashmir, we can also continue the dialogue.”

Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the Indian delegation, welcomed the move and said that India values their move.

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor had expressed his disappointment with the Colombian government for expressing condolences over the loss of lives in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, rather than sympathising with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.