Colombian Presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot in head during a political rally

On Saturday, June 7, Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who is in the running for next year’s presidential race, was shot in the head during a political rally in Bogota, the capital of Colombia. Uribe was rushed to Santa Fe hospital and is receiving emergency care in the ICU.

Urgente 🇨🇴



Aquí está el momento del atentado al Dr Miguel Uribe



Que dolor de Patria

Gobierno miserable !



Imágenes sensibles pic.twitter.com/tA3VWGap5V — Luis Aníbal Rincón Arguello. ® 🇨🇴 (@Rincon001A) June 7, 2025

39-year-old Miguel Uribe was giving a speech in front of several people in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood of Bogota when he was shot in his head. Uribe is a member of the opposition conservative Democratic Center party founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe

Local Police has arrested a 15-year-old boy who is suspected of having pulled the trigger. One of the senator’s bodyguards was able to detain the minor, who allegedly was shot in the leg while trying to flee from the scene.