Colombian rapper Maluma stops concert, scolds woman for bringing a baby to high-volume event 

Popular Colombian rapper Maluma is in the news for halting his concert and schooling a member of the audience for bringing their toddler to the high-volume event without proper ear protection. The singer was performing at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City as part of his 3-day tour, when he spotted a woman waving a child on her shoulders.

Maluma paused his performance and addressed the woman directly. “With all due respect. How old is the child? A year? A year. Do you think it is a good idea to bring a child that small to an event where the decibels are so f**king high? That baby doesn’t even know what it is doing here. Next time, protect their ears or something. It is your responsibility. You are waving the baby around like it is a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be here”, he told the woman.

Maluma stops his concert in Mexico City to scold a mother who brought her 1-year-old baby without ear protection:



“That is an act of irresponsibility. And you’re swinging him around as if he were a toy. That child doesn’t want to be there.” pic.twitter.com/ptxpcuuHzw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2025

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and many are supporting the singer’s statement.