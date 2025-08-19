On 19th August, the controversy surrounding Congress’s voter rights march in Bihar took a new turn after the claim of vote deletion by one Ranju Devi was found to be untrue. On 18th August, Congress published a video of interaction between Rahul Gandhi and voters from Bihar during his yatra. In the video, one of the voters, Ranju Devi, claimed that she and her family’s names were missing from the electoral rolls. The video of her complaint went viral, which further fuelled the already brewing political storm over the Election Commission’s SIR. Opposition termed it a case of “vote robbery”.

However, an inquiry revealed that she and her family’s names are very much present in the draft voter list. Speaking to the media, Ranju Devi herself admitted that she complained to Rahul Gandhi only because her ward secretary told her their names were missing. Later, on checking the list, she realised her vote was intact.

The revelation has further weakened the opposition’s allegations of disenfranchisement through the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR). The Election Commission has maintained that SIR is a routine and transparent process.