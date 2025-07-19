Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar objects to calling Lalu Prasad Yadav ‘corrupt’, compares fodder scam convict to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

On Wednesday (16th July), Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar stirred the hornet’s nest after he attempted to give a clean chit to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and compared the fodder scam convict to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

During an interview with News24 Digital, Kumar was asked, “Is it wrong to call Lalu Prasad Yadav ‘corrupt’?”. The Congress leader responded with a ‘yes.’

On being informed that the RJD leader has been found guilty of corruption by the Judiciary, Kanhaiya Kumar claimed, “Yes, the court has penalised him (Lalu Prasad Yadav). Our courts have punished Bhagat Singh in the past. The court even awarded the death penalty and he was hanged.”

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar says it is wrong to say Lalu is corrupt.



When anchor reminded him that Lalu was convicted by court, Kanhaiya replied that Bhagat Singh was also convicted by court. 🤦



These commies have always used Bhagat Singh as per their convenience. Sometimes… pic.twitter.com/Di2OTjZKYx — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) July 19, 2025

Kumar, who pursued his ‘PhD in African Studies’ at JNU, casually compared the tainted politician with a freedom fighter who laid down his life for the nation.

It must be mentioned that Kanhaiya Kumar is in charge of the ‘All India Congress Committee’, which is an alliance partner of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD. As such, he decided to mock the legacy of Bhagat Singh by disturbing analogies to a corrupt politician.

For the unversed, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his aides were found guilty of embezzling ₹940 crores from the Treasury of the Bihar government.