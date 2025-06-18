Congress party’s official handle shows Indian territory as part of Pakistan, deletes post after outrage

The Congress party has used the wrong map of India in one of its social media posts. Congress posted a tweet criticising the government of India, in which a large part of Jammu and Kashmir was shown as part of Pakistan’s map. This was the part of PoJK (Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir), which is illegally occupied by Pakistan.

India considers Jammu and Kashmir as its integral part and its official map includes the entire Jammu and Kashmir. Despite this, Congress used this wrong map in a post criticizing the government. Notably, Pakistan often uses this map to increase its propaganda.

In an official post, the Congress party has shamelessly used Pakistan’s map of Jammu & Kashmir. Let’s be clear — this is not an inadvertent error, it’s a premeditated act that reflects their long-standing mindset.



It was Jawaharlal Nehru’s grand plan to give away Jammu & Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/RpuEUqICVL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 18, 2025

BJP has lodged a strong protest against this anti-national action of Congress. The head of BJP’s IT cell, Amit Malviya, has called it a deliberate act by Congress. He said that this is not a simple mistake but a well-planned conspiracy. Amit Malviya said that Jawaharlal Nehru’s dream was to hand over Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

He said that leaders like Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and Sardar Patel did not allow this to happen. Congress later corrected the post and deleted the tweet showing the wrong map, and removed that part from the video.