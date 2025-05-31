Coronavirus cases rise to over 2700 in India, Kerala worst hit with 1147 cases

The dreaded Coronavirus is slowly trying to make a comeback again. While the situation is well under control, the slowly rising cases in the country are causing a bit of a concern. The number of active Coronavirus positive cases has risen to 2710 now.

Kerala is the worst affected state with 1147 cases, with Maharashtra (424), Delhi (294), Gujarat (223), Tamil Nadu (148), Karnataka (148), West Bengal (116) trailing behind. 7 deaths have also been reported in recent days that have been attributed to the virus. Except 1 case in Punjab, everyone else who died was a senior citizen.

New Omicron sub-variants, especially JN.1 and its descendants like LF.7 and NB.1.8, are the primary cause behind this surge.

Earlier this week, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl had asked public to be vigilant to ensure situation remains in control.