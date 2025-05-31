Countering disinformation and fake news took up 15% of Operation Sindoor’s time: Chief Of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan

On the intervening night of May 6-7, Indian Forces launched Operation Sindoor to destroy the terror camps operating out of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. FOllowing Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan were involved in a 4 days conflict during which India struct 11 Airbases in Pakistan, and thwarted all Pakistan attacks.

Now, the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said that during the operation, countering disinformation and fake propaganda took up 15% of the time.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, General Chauhan said that modern conflicts are increasingly adopting flexible and deceptive strategies. During Operation Sindoor, about 15% of the time was dedicated to countering fake narratives, highlighting the importance of information warfare.

He added, “Such narratives during the mission point to the need for a dedicated information warfare vertical, as demonstrated by India in its fact-based communication, even at the cost of slower responses.”