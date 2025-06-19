Cow Smuggler shot dead in police shootout in Rajasthan, father wounded

A cow smuggler was killed and another was injured in an encounter in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The deceased was identified as Ishaq alias Asif, while his father, Hasam alias Kad, was injured during the firing.

Deeg SP Rajesh Kumar Meena added that the incident occurred between 12 pm and 1 pm on June 19 after police received information about four history sheeters—Hasam, Ishaq, Qasam, and Saddam. They are all accused in several criminal cases, primarily related to cow smuggling and illegal weapons. Hasam, who had a ₹45,000 bounty on his head, also faces a case of murder.

The police also had information that a truck is being used to smuggle cattle, but they could not find any such truck at the scene. The accused had opened fire at the police unit during the encounter, said the SP. Both the injured men were shifted to Pahari and subsequently referred to a hospital at Bharatpur. It was here that Ishaq was pronounced dead.