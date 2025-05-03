CRPF has dismissed Constable Munir Ahmed from service for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman. The central police force said that Ahmed’s actions violated service conduct and were detrimental to national security.

A statement issued by CRPF said, “In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.”

Notably, after the Government of India cancelled visa of all Pakistani nationals staying in the country after the Pahalgam terror attack, it came to light that the CRPF Jawan had married a Pakistani woman named Minal Khan, who is from Sialkot in Pakistan. He had sought permission from the CRPF in 2023 to marry Minal, but he married her through video conferencing on 24 May, 2024, even before he was granted the permission.

She then arrived in India on a visa and started living with Munir Ahmed. But when her visa was cancelled after the terror attack and she was sent to Jammu to the Attari border to leave India, the CRPF jawan approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Although the court granted her relief from deportation, the court expressed concern over the validity of the nikah conducted online.

The court noted that while the duo claimed to have got married in an online ceremony, the Nikahnama mentions the place of marriage as Jammu’s Handwal. The court observed that this is not the factual situation of the case.

Munir Ahmed’s lawyer said Minal Khan came to India on a visiting visa and then applied for a long-term visa. She has already appeared for an interview for a long-term visa. However, in the changed scenario after the terror attack, her visa application is in a limbo. However, the high court has allowed her to stay back till it hears the case.