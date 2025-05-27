CRPF personnel, arrested for being a Pakistani spy, was posted in Pahalgam till 6 days before the terror attack: Report

A CRPF personnel, Moti Ram Jat, was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Delhi, on Monday, May 26, for sharing sensitive national security information with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs). The Assistant Sub-Inspector was apparently doing it since 2023.

Now reports have emerged that he was posted in Pahalgam till 6 days before the terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, almost all Hindus.

The India Today report says that Moti Ram Jat was posted to the 116th battalion of the CRPF in Pahalgam before his transfer.

Till his arrest, he was apparently transferring information to PIOs, including location of key military installations, in exchange of money. He was dismissed by CRPF following his arrest.