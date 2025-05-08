Day after Operation Sindoor, Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Ferozpur sector of Punjab

A day after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, a Pakistani intruder has been shot dead by BSF in Punjab. The intruder was trying to cross into Punjab from Pakistan through the Ferozepur border. The intruder was observed crossing the International Border and moving toward the border security fence under the cover of darkness.

The intruder was challenged by the Border Security Force (BSF) but the intruder kept on advancing. When he didn’t stop, BSF personnel opened fire resulting in the death of the intruder. The body was later handed over to the Police.

Notably, Punjab is in a state of high alert along with other border states as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists.