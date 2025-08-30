Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shares that all warships for India are now being manufactured domestically

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi stressed on the importance of self-reliance, particularly in the defence sector. Now, Defence minister Rajnath Singh has shared that all warships for India are now being manufactured within the country and India is no longer dependent on other countries for them.

Speaking at at NDTV’s defence summit on Saturday, August 30, Rajnath Singh said that Indian warships will now be made in India.

This statement came just days after the commissioning of two ‘made-in-India’ Nilgiri-class stealth frigates – INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri.

The Defence Minister said, “75 per cent of each of the new warships were designed locally, this can only strengthen India’s strategic autonomy.”