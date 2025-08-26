Major boost to India’s Naval power: Indian Navy commissions 2 Nilgiri-Class Frigates

On Tuesday, August 26, Indian Naval power got a major boost as Indian Navy commissioned 2 Nilgiri-Class Frigates. This significantly boosts Indian Navy. The two warships, which are part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, are a part of the Project 17 Alpha.

Notably, during his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had stressed upon the importance of indigenous manufacturing in defence sector. The two warships, Himgiri and Udaygiri, epitomise that with over 75 per cent indigenous content.

Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata and Udaygiri by Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

India’s indigenous weapons had led to a resounding success during Operation Sindoor. Now India’s Naval prowess is also being strengthened with home made warships.