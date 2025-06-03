Defence Ministry issues advisory to media outlets to respect the privacy of Armed Forces personnel

On June 3, Ministry of Defence issued an advisory to media portals on respecting the privacy of senior armed forces personnel and their families in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The Ministry of Defence, Directorate of Public Relations, stated in its advisory, “It has come to the attention of the Ministry that this increased focus has extended beyond professional coverage into the personal lives of the officers and their families. Media personnel have reportedly approached their residences, attempted to contact family members, and pursued personal coverage unrelated to their official duties.”

The advisory read, “Refrain from visiting or attempting to contact the private residences or families of serving or retired Armed Forces personnel for personal stories or interviews, unless expressly invited or cleared through official channels. Avoid the publication or broadcast of personal details, including residential addresses, photographs of family members, or other nonoperational information that is not in the public interest.”

The advisory reminds the public that while armed forces personnel may hold public roles, their families remain private citizens.