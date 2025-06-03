Delhi: Asif, who had attacked a Police Head Constable, arrested after exchange of gunfire

Delhi Police has successfully arrested a criminal Asif, who had attacked a Head Constable with a knife. The arrest was made after exchange of gunfire with Asif, who had fired 3 rounds at the police party.

The sequence of events began on May 27 when Head Constables Karan and Pawan approached two men on a bike during routine patrolling. When approached by police, one of them fled while the other was caught. When caught, the man drew a knife and slashed Head Constable Karan on his wrist and escaped from there. They abandoned the bike there which was later found to be stolen.

Police identified both the men through CCTV footage and apprehended one of them Raja, who had initially escaped. When questioned, he told police about Asif who had attacked the Head Constable.

Police zeroed in on his location based on tips from sources, and signaled him to stop near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. However, Asif started firing, in return fire, he was shot in the leg. After that, Asif was finally arrested.