Saturday, July 12, 2025

No more police regulation for swimming pools and restaurants in Delhi, BJP govt ends ‘licence raj’ for 7 commercial activities

In a major development, the BJP government has withdrawn police regulations for 7 commercial activities in the National Capital.

The activities include hotels, swimming pools, restaurants, discotheques, amusement parks, video game parlours and auditoriums.

It must be mentioned that these activities earlier required the issuance of a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) and other licences by the Delhi police.

Local civic authorities such as Delhi Cantonment Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council will now be responsible for licensing function.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had issued an order to this effect on 19th June this year.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier informed that the new move would free up police resources, which can be channelised for law enforcement activities.

“This was a long-pending demand of the people and business community of Delhi for over 40 years. Nearly 25,000 establishments were getting delayed and around 10 to 20 lakh people associated with them were suffering due to this public management bottleneck. This major reform will allow police to dedicate their energy and resources to actual policing,” she said last month.

