Delhi BMW crash: Court grants bail to accused, slams ambulance driver for ‘culpable homicide’

n a dramatic turn in the Delhi BMW accident case, a city court on Saturday granted bail to the accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, even as it came down heavily on the conduct of an ambulance driver who ignored the victims lying on the road.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg released Kaur, 38, on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh, but slammed police for letting the ambulance driver walk free despite CCTV footage showing he reached the accident site within 30 seconds yet chose to leave for a hospital pick-up instead of helping.

The court said such callousness amounts to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The case stems from the September 14 crash near Dhaula Kuan, where Kaur’s speeding BMW rammed a motorcycle, killing Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh and severely injuring his wife. The prosecution alleged that instead of rushing the victims to a nearby hospital, they were taken to a facility linked to Kaur’s relatives, raising suspicions of evidence tampering.