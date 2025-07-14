Delhi: Bomb threat calls received in schools in Chanakyapuri and Dwarka

On Monday morning, July 14, 2 schools in the capital Delhi received bomb threat calls. The schools that received the calls are Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri and at the CRPF Public School in Dwarka.

Delhi Police launched an investigation following the threat calls, and deployed bomb disposal squads and dog units on the premises of both schools. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far in the searches.

Meanwhile, the source of the threatening calls is also being ascertained by the cyber branch of Delhi Police.

Delhi schools have received several such threatening calls in the past as well but they all have turned out to be hoax so far.