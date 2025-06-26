Delhi: Female patient, who was sexually assaulted by fellow patient Mohammed Faiz inside the ward, dies during treatment

A woman in her 20s has died during treatment at a government hospital in northeast Delhi. Notably, the girl was sexually assaulted by a male patient named Mohammed Faiz while she was admitted in the hospital. Prima facie, it doesn’t look like that the sexual assault aggravated her condition and led to her death.

The woman was admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital last week after the neighbours found her in an unconscious and intoxicated state.

Hospital staff had alerted police that she has been sexually assaulted by a male patient in the same ward on Monday, June 23. She was later referred to GTB hospital in the capital, where she died on Wednesday, June 25.

“Initial MLC stated she was unconscious and intoxicated. Further action depends on autopsy,” Ashish Mishra, DCP (northeast) said. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact reason behind her death. We will take further action after that,” the added.

The accused Mohammed Faiz lives in Kachchi Khajuri area of Delhi. The case was registered at the New Usmanpur police station. Soon after the police statement, the accused was arrested.