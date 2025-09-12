Delhi HC rejects plea for FIR against art gallery over MF Husain’s offensive paintings of Hindu deities

The Delhi High Court has refused to order the registration of an FIR against a Delhi Art Gallery for exhibiting works of late artist M.F. Husain that depicted Hindu deities in offensive manner.

Justice Amit Mahajan noted that the matter is already before the trial court, which had chosen to treat it as a complaint case rather than direct immediate police investigation.

The Court observed that the paintings in question, along with CCTV footage and other material, are already in police custody, leaving no urgent need for specialised investigation. It further clarified that questions of authenticity, intent, or tampering can be evaluated during trial, with the court empowered under Section 225 of the BNSS to seek police assistance if required.

The plea had been filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva, who claimed she found the paintings objectionable during a gallery visit in December 2024. Both the trial court and the sessions court had earlier dismissed her request for an FIR.