The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Turkey-based company Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited. The petition had challenged the decision of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) under the central government to revoke the company’s security clearance.

A single bench of Justice Tejas Karia, during the hearing on Thursday (July 31, 2025), clarified that similar petitions had been filed earlier and were also dismissed. In fact, on May 15, BCAS had revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India.

Petitions filed against that decision had also been dismissed by another bench of the Delhi High Court on July 7. The government stated that the decision was taken in the interest of national security.

According to reports, this action came at a time when Turkey had extended support to Pakistan and criticized India’s actions against terrorism. The court acknowledged that the case involves serious national security concerns, which cannot be overlooked.