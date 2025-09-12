Delhi HC vacated after bomb scare: Letter warned of ISI-linked bomb plot after Friday prayers

Tense scenes unfolded at the Delhi High Court on Friday as multiple benches abruptly rose following a bomb threat. Judges halted hearings mid-session, vacated courtrooms, and security teams rushed into action.

A bomb disposal squad van and fire tenders were deployed outside the court premises, while police cordoned off the area.

Sources revealed that a threatening letter had warned of three explosives planted inside the judge’s chamber and other parts of the building. The letter, citing “links with Pakistan’s ISI,” claimed that detonations would occur shortly after Friday prayers if evacuations were not completed by 2 pm.

The chilling threat comes amid a string of recent hoax bomb scares in the capital.

Earlier this week, the Delhi CM’s Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College, and UCMS received similar emails, later declared baseless. The repeated threats have triggered heightened vigilance among Delhi’s security and intelligence agencies.