Delhi High Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s plea to stay trial court proceedings in land-for-jobs scam

On Saturday, May 31, the Delhi High Court rejected a plea by RJD patriarch and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav to stay trail court proceedings in land-for-jobs scam. The FIR related to this scam has been registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The matter is listed before the special judge of Rouse Avenue Court for June 2.

CBI has been investigating Lalu Yadav and his family for allegedly granting railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their relatives during his term as the Railway Minister.

The plea was filed by Lalu Yadav’s counsel on maintainability grounds, however, CBI argued that sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not required, and sanction under Section 19, which is mandatory, has already been taken.

Rejecting the plea, Justice Ravinder Dudeja of Delhi High Court ruled that Lalu Yadav remains free to present his arguments before the trial court at the charge consideration stage, and that there were no compelling reasons to halt proceedings.



