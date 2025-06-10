Delhi: Man jumps from the 9th floor of a burning building with his 2 children, all lose their lives

A massive fire broke out in Shapath Society in Sector 13, Dwarka, in Delhi on Tuesday, June 10. The deadly fire led to the death of 3 members of a family, a man, 35-year-old Yash Yadav, and his two 10 years old children, a son and a daughter. Yash’s wife and the elder son survived the fire and are currently in hospital undergoing treatment.

The family was trapped on the 9th floor of the apartment building and in an effort to escape the raging fire, they decided to jump from the balcony, but the massive drop meant that the trio couldn’t survive. The fire had broken out in the 9th and 10th floors of the society.

A local told news agency PTI, “Those who were on the lower floors managed to evacuate quickly. But those higher up had a harrowing time. We saw some residents trying to climb onto balconies and signal for help.”