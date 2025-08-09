Delhi Restaurant apologises after couple denied entry over Indian attire, scraps dress code after video went viral

The owner of a restaurant in Delhi has issued an apology after a couple was denied entry for wearing Indian ethnic dress. The apology came after a video went viral where the couple were heard saying that they were denied entry to the Tubata restaurant because the woman was wearing Indian ethnic dress. The restaurant has also scrapped the dress code policy.

In the video, the woman can be seen in a churidaar-kurta set, while her husband wore a T-shirt and pants. They also said that the staff misbehaved with them while not allowing them to enter the restaurant. The Tubata restaurant is located on the Pitampura Metro Station premises.

After the video went viral, Delhi CM Rekha directed officials to investigate the matter and initiate action. Following this, Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra said that the owner has apologised for the couple denied entry by his staff over the restaurant’s dress code, and even announced special discounts for women wearing traditional outfits on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

See what is happening in Delhi restaurant Tubata in Pitampura. A couple was denied entry and not allowed to enter just because they were wearing Indian attire! pic.twitter.com/xCw5bFw0Zb — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 8, 2025

“The chief minister saw the video this morning and instructed us to immediately look into the matter. We spoke to the officials concerned. The district magistrate, along with officials, also spoke directly to the restaurant owner. The owner has now agreed that no such policy on dress code will be enforced in the restaurant,” the minister said.

Mishra added that the restaurant had an unofficial policy of not allowing people wearing Indian ethic attire, and now that policy has been scrapped.

However, the owner claimed that there is no discrimination over attire, and something else must had happened after the couple waited for a long time. Owner Neeraj Agarwal, said, “Ma’am must have thought that as she had to wait for a longer time… and then something might have happened. After seeing the video, I would also think that something wrong must have happened, but that’s not the case. We welcome everyone, whether in a saree or a suit or any other dress. This is a family restaurant and there was no discrimination,” Agarwal said.