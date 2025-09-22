Delhi: Retired bank employee duped of Rs 23 crore in a ‘digital arrest’ scam

In South Delhi’s Gulmohar Park area, a retired bank employee has been duped of Rs 23 crore over a period of one month through a ‘digital arrest’ scam, as per reports.

The 78-year-old victim had received a call from a woman identifying as a senior official of a telecom company. She managed to convince the victim that his identity and cards had been used in some illegal activity, and the Mumbai Police were involved in a probe against him.

Between August 4 and September 4, an amount of Rs 23 crores was siphoned off from 3 different bank accounts held by the victim. During the period, he was made to believe that he had been put under a ‘digital arrest’ and he was forbidden from leaving his house or contacting anyone for help in the matter.

During the period of the ‘digital arrest’, the victim was made to talk with different scamsters pretending to be officials from the Mumbai Police, ED, and CBI.