Demolition of illegal Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla stopped, court grants stay on Waqf Board plea

The illegal Sanjauli Mosque built in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh will not be demolished for now. A stay order has been granted for its demolition. This order has been issued by the District Court of Shimla on Monday (26th May 2025). Along with this, the District Court has passed a stay order on the decision of the Municipal Corporation Shimla Commissioner Court which allowed the mosque’s demolition.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri, on 3rd May 2025 declared the entire mosque illegal, and ordered to demolish its lower two floors as well. Orders to demolish the upper three floors of the mosque were issued in October 2024.

The Waqf Board had filed a petition in the court against this order. This stay order has been given on the basis of that. Notably, the Waqf Board was not able to produce the papers even after being asked several times. Now the court has fixed the next date of hearing as 29th May 2025.