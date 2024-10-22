On October 5 this year, a Shimla Court had ordered the demolition of top three illegal floors of the Sanjauli Mosque. The Municipal Commissioner Court in Shimla ordered the demolition of illegally built three floors of the Sanjauli Mosque. The Court gave two months to the Masjid committee and Waqf Board to complete the demolition process.

Now, within a month, the demolition process has started. The demolition process started on Monday, October 21, after getting a nod from Waqf Board. The Court had ordered that mosque committee and Waqf Board will bear the cost of the demolition of the illegal portion.

Notably, Hindus took to the streets, launched massive demonstrations and observed shutdowns against this illegal construction of a moque and demanded its demolition.

Afterwards, the Sanjauli mosque committee approached the Municipal Corporation office and asked them to remove the illegal portion of the building which they claimed was constructed by outsiders who came there. The Muslims assured that they had no objection to the action and alleged that they wanted to do this in the name of brotherhood and harmony.

On 5th October, the Municipal Corporation approved the submission and decided to take action. Shimla’s Municipal Corporation Commissioner also issued directives in this regard and approved the mosque’s three storeys to be dismantled.

Notably, this mosque was built before 1947, at that time it was a two-storey building. After this, 3 more illegal floors were built. Hindus protested against the construction of these illegal floors.

In 2010, residents of Sanjauli had moved a complaint against the illegal construction of further floors in the mosque. Finally after 14 years, their appeal reached fruition and the illegally constructed floors are getting demolished.