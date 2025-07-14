Monday, July 14, 2025

DGCA orders Boeing operators to inspect fuel control switch locking mechanisms by July 21

The Air India AI171’s crash report, involving a Boeing Dreamliner, has drawn attention towards how fuel switches operate in an aircraft. Now, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered all Boeing aircraft operators to inspect fuel control switches locking mechanisms by July 21, that is within a week.

The fuel control switch advisory was issued by Federal Aviation Administration as early as 2018. While several media outlets have speculated there was a ‘pilot error’ leading to the crash, now the functioning of these switches has come under scrutiny.

As per NDTV Profit report, the agency stated, “Strict adherence to the timeline is essential to ensure continued airworthiness and safety of operations.”

